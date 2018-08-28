Advanced search

Six things to do for free in Hertfordshire during October half term

PUBLISHED: 18:29 29 October 2018

Top six ways to entertain the kids this October half term. Picture: Sarah Clancy

Top six ways to entertain the kids this October half term. Picture: Sarah Clancy

Archant

The Wild in Herts campaign – set up to inspire Hertfordshire residents to get outside and explore news areas – has compiled a list of top things to do this half term.

Herts mum Sarah Clancy, who started the campaign and runs the blog, has come up with the list to help parents save money and make the most what is on our doorsteps.

Sarah’s top six things to do this half term are:

• Cycling along the Nickey Line or other disused railway lines in Herts

• Spending a day in Verulamium Park in St Albans and doing the treasure hunt in the cathedral

• Cycling or walking around one of the many nature reserves. Oughton Head and Mardley Heath are great ones to try

• Checking out the bird hides at RSPB Rye Meads

• Walking around one the sculpture trails. Heartwood Forest is a favourite

• Geocaching – an outdoor but digital version of hide and seek – anywhere in Hertfordshire

Hitchin-based Sarah said: “We have so many great places to explore in Hertfordshire and I was always amazed by how little my friends knew about the great gems in Herts to visit.

“That is one of the reasons I started my blog and campaign, so that I could share all of these ideas and help people save money along the way.”

To find out about ways you can explore Hertfordshire, go to wildinherts.wordpress.com.

