Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts libraries to go out to tender to save £500K

PUBLISHED: 12:12 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 24 October 2018

Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

Plans to change the way libraries across Hertfordshire are run have been given the go-ahead by councillors, as part of a drive to save £500,000.

Inside the newly refurbished Hitchin Library. Picture: Danny LooInside the newly refurbished Hitchin Library. Picture: Danny Loo

The running of libraries across the county will now go out to tender to be run by an outside provider.

But members of Hertfordshire County Council’s Cabinet have also backed plans to set up a ‘public service mutual’ which will bid to run the service.

The two decisions were taken at a meeting of the county council’s Cabinet on Monday (October 22).

The tendering process is now expected to start next year, with control of the libraries being handed over by autumn 2019.

At the cabinet, council leader Cllr David Williams said the plans could allow the library service to benefit from additional funding streams, while being underpinned by existing values.

He said: “I am immensely proud of the library service we provide to Hertfordshire residents – and I think those values underscore the sort of library service I am expecting to see going forward.

“I think there is a great future for the library service in Hertfordshire.”

The plans have been drawn up to make savings of £500,000 from the library budgets without impacting planned library improvements.

Hitchin Library. Picture: Danny LooHitchin Library. Picture: Danny Loo

If no change is made to the way the services are delivered, there are fears libraries may have to close, opening hours may have to be reduced and fewer materials purchased.

Public service mutuals are organisations that have left the public sector, but continue delivering public services.

According to the plans, any alternative provider would have to commit to deliver the improvements in the council’s ‘Inspiring Libraries’ strategy.

They would also have to make the required savings, focus on quality provision, invest in the service and be rooted in the community.

Baldock Library, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOOBaldock Library, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

In April, the council backed an ‘outline’ business case for a public service mutual after consulting with the public and concluding that a public service mutual would have the greatest scope to deliver an affordable, sustainable and responsive library service.

Since then, the council has drawn up a detailed business case.

It could, it is said, achieve significant savings without requiring reductions in services.

That’s largely because – provided it’s accepted as having charitable status – the ‘mutal’ would be exempt from national non-domestic rates (business rates).

The report states that achieving charitable status is “crucial” to the mutual business model.

According to the report the cost of the procurement process would be around £280,000.

Whichever organisation ultimately runs the libraries, the council will retain statutory responsibility for library services.

More news stories

Herts libraries to go out to tender to save £500K

50 minutes ago Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Plans to change the way libraries across Hertfordshire are run have been given the go-ahead by councillors, as part of a drive to save £500,000.

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

More details have been released about a person being hit by a train between Luton and London St Pancras.

Battle against hate crime in Hertfordshire is taken to the web

10:38 Mia Jankowicz
Police with rainbow flag at Hatfield police station in 2016.

A new website has been launched for reporting hate crime across Hertfordshire.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

10:10 Franki Berry
William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted St Albans man?

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Updated: Verulam School rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

Verulam School has improved its Ofsted rating to 'good'. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide