County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole
PUBLISHED: 12:36 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 06 November 2018
Archant
Hertfordshire County Council has released a statement following the opening of a sinkhole in St Albans this morning.
A county council spokesperson said: “Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of sinkhole at Cedarwood Drive at 6.35am today and immediately attended the scene to ensure the area was safe.
“As a precaution the adjacent block of flats has been evacuated. A structural engineer has attended the scene. Our priority is to ensure the safety of residents in the area.
“Utility services have also been on site to ensure gas, electricity and water supplies are isolated.
“We are working closely with St Albans City and District Council’s resilience team at the scene to ensure the safety wellbeing of residents in the area.”