County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole. Archant

Hertfordshire County Council has released a statement following the opening of a sinkhole in St Albans this morning.

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

A county council spokesperson said: “Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of sinkhole at Cedarwood Drive at 6.35am today and immediately attended the scene to ensure the area was safe.

“As a precaution the adjacent block of flats has been evacuated. A structural engineer has attended the scene. Our priority is to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

“Utility services have also been on site to ensure gas, electricity and water supplies are isolated.

“We are working closely with St Albans City and District Council’s resilience team at the scene to ensure the safety wellbeing of residents in the area.”