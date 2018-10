How well do you know St Albans district? Take our quiz to find out!

St Albans Cathedral St Albans Cathedral

Fancy you know the district better than most people? Let’s find out...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans district council recently published all sorts of stats about the district, so we decided to make a fun little quiz out of them.

Remember to post your results on Facebook and Twitter and challenge your mates to see who knows St Albans district better than the other.