Hertfordshire warnings of email scams in advance of tax deadline day

People are warned to be vigilant of scams. Archant

Scam warnings have been issued by the county council in advance of tax return deadline day today (January 31).

Emails ask the unsuspecting to click a link and get a rebate – and then the scammers take bank details or personal information in order to steal money.

The messages might look convincing, but they are not legitimate.

But the government would never use emails or texts to issue rebates, penalties, or ask for sensitive information.

Herts county council’s trading standards has asked people to be especially vigilant against such attempts, and delete any suspicious messages without following hyperlinks.

Instead, they should contact HMRC directly with any questions about correspondence they have received.

Cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Richard Thake, said: “As people finish submitting their taxes this scam is likely to become more convincing.

“It’s best to be sceptical of emails asking for any personal details, and in this case HMRC have confirmed they will never ask you for this sort of information via text or email.”

Victims of the crime should call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud

For more advice on protecting yourself from scams, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/scams

To contact HMRC, visit www.gov.uk/contact-hmrc