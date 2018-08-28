New Family Centre Service starts up in Hertfordshire

The new contract signed by chief executive of Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Clare Hawkins, chief executive of InspireAll David Brame, chief executive of One YMCA Guy Foxell, Barnardo's regional director Jonathan Whalley and Herts County Council's director of public health Jim McManus and director of children's services Jenny Coles. Picture courtesy of HCC. Archant

Hertfordshire families can now sign up to a new Family Centre Service which started last month and will be fully operational by January.

The new service brings together children’s centres, health visiting and the school nursing service to provide support for families from pre-birth through to 19 years.

Commissioned by Herts County Council, the family support contracts for pre-birth to 11 years will be delivered by Barnardo’s, One YMCA and InspireAll, and the contract for health visiting and the school nursing service will continue to be provided by Herts Community NHS Trust for pre-birth to 19 years.

Richard Roberts, the county council’s Cabinet member for public health, said: “I am delighted the skills, expertise and services that support Hertfordshire families can now be found under one accessible, flexible and truly local umbrella.”

For more about the new service, and to register, visit hertsfamilycentres.org/family-centres.aspx.