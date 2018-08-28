Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Family Centre Service starts up in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 08:58 04 November 2018

The new contract signed by chief executive of Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Clare Hawkins, chief executive of InspireAll David Brame, chief executive of One YMCA Guy Foxell, Barnardo's regional director Jonathan Whalley and Herts County Council's director of public health Jim McManus and director of children's services Jenny Coles. Picture courtesy of HCC.

The new contract signed by chief executive of Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Clare Hawkins, chief executive of InspireAll David Brame, chief executive of One YMCA Guy Foxell, Barnardo's regional director Jonathan Whalley and Herts County Council's director of public health Jim McManus and director of children's services Jenny Coles. Picture courtesy of HCC.

Archant

Hertfordshire families can now sign up to a new Family Centre Service which started last month and will be fully operational by January.

The new service brings together children’s centres, health visiting and the school nursing service to provide support for families from pre-birth through to 19 years.

Commissioned by Herts County Council, the family support contracts for pre-birth to 11 years will be delivered by Barnardo’s, One YMCA and InspireAll, and the contract for health visiting and the school nursing service will continue to be provided by Herts Community NHS Trust for pre-birth to 19 years.

Richard Roberts, the county council’s Cabinet member for public health, said: “I am delighted the skills, expertise and services that support Hertfordshire families can now be found under one accessible, flexible and truly local umbrella.”

For more about the new service, and to register, visit hertsfamilycentres.org/family-centres.aspx.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Latest St Albans area court results

09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

09:00 Anne Suslak
An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Harpenden campaign group fears Gatwick’s new runway proposal threatens the viability of plans to expand Luton Airport.

New Family Centre Service starts up in Hertfordshire

08:58 Louise McEvoy
The new contract signed by chief executive of Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Clare Hawkins, chief executive of InspireAll David Brame, chief executive of One YMCA Guy Foxell, Barnardo's regional director Jonathan Whalley and Herts County Council's director of public health Jim McManus and director of children's services Jenny Coles. Picture courtesy of HCC.

Hertfordshire families can now sign up to a new Family Centre Service which started last month and will be fully operational by January.

College welcomes veterans to restaurant for St Albans Remembers

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant kitchen

War veterans have been invited to a Remembrance themed free lunch at a St Albans college.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide