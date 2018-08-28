Heavy delays in St Albans following road closures

There are heavy delays after the A414 was closed in St Albans. Archant

There are heavy delays in St Albans following an accident on the M1.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One lane remains closed on the #M1 southbound between J8 #Hemel and J6a #M25, @HertsPolice and our #TrafficOfficers remain on scene. Delays of approx. 30 minutes above normal travel time through that section. The J8 southbound entry slip road remains closed. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 12, 2018

The accident took place on the M1 at around 3pm today, between Junction 6 for Bricket Wood and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

The A414 was closed, causing delays around the Park Street roundabout.

The road was reopened at around 4pm.

Heavy delays remain throughout the St Albans and Hemel Hempstead areas, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

#Hertfordshire On the #M1 southbound, J8 - J6a, we've been able to to partially re-open the southbound carriageway. Two lanes are now open past the scene. But continue to expect long delays in the area. Approximately 6½ miles of slow traffic. @roadpoliceBCH @LDNLutonAirport pic.twitter.com/sP9j03Ue5j — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 12, 2018

Highways England tweeted at about 5pm: “One lane remains closed on the M1 southbound between J8 for Hemel and J6a for the M25, HertsPolice and our traffic officers remain on scene.

“Delays of approx. 30 minutes above normal travel time through that section.

“The Junction 8 southbound entry slip road remains closed.”