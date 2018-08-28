Heavy delays in St Albans following road closures
PUBLISHED: 16:56 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:53 12 October 2018
There are heavy delays in St Albans following an accident on the M1.
The accident took place on the M1 at around 3pm today, between Junction 6 for Bricket Wood and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.
The A414 was closed, causing delays around the Park Street roundabout.
The road was reopened at around 4pm.
Heavy delays remain throughout the St Albans and Hemel Hempstead areas, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Highways England tweeted at about 5pm: “One lane remains closed on the M1 southbound between J8 for Hemel and J6a for the M25, HertsPolice and our traffic officers remain on scene.
“Delays of approx. 30 minutes above normal travel time through that section.
“The Junction 8 southbound entry slip road remains closed.”