St Albans church rededicating its war memorials ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Reverend Andrew Prout stands in front of the relocated First and Second World War memorials. Picture: NICK JOHNS ©2018 Archant

A St Albans church has relocated its war memorials ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield Road Methodist Church has moved its war memorials from the church hall to the church sanctuary.

The memorials have been re-fixed by MJ Taylor King Ltd of Harpenden and polished and treated by Church members Joe and Margaret Quinn.

Minister of the church, Rev Andrew Prout, said: “Remembering and honouring those who gave their lives 100 years after the signing of the Armistice is very important to us.”

He is eager for any living relatives of those whose names are recorded on the memorials to attend a service on Remembrance Sunday.

The larger memorial features church members and associates who died in the First World War and the Second World War, while the smaller memorial commemorates those who fell in the First World War who were attached to the former Boundary Road Methodist Church.