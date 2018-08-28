Advanced search

St Albans church rededicating its war memorials ahead of Remembrance Sunday

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 October 2018

Reverend Andrew Prout stands in front of the relocated First and Second World War memorials. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Reverend Andrew Prout stands in front of the relocated First and Second World War memorials. Picture: NICK JOHNS

A St Albans church has relocated its war memorials ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Hatfield Road Methodist Church has moved its war memorials from the church hall to the church sanctuary.

The memorials have been re-fixed by MJ Taylor King Ltd of Harpenden and polished and treated by Church members Joe and Margaret Quinn.

Minister of the church, Rev Andrew Prout, said: “Remembering and honouring those who gave their lives 100 years after the signing of the Armistice is very important to us.”

He is eager for any living relatives of those whose names are recorded on the memorials to attend a service on Remembrance Sunday.

The larger memorial features church members and associates who died in the First World War and the Second World War, while the smaller memorial commemorates those who fell in the First World War who were attached to the former Boundary Road Methodist Church.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

