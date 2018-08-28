Hatfield man charged with possessing a knife and drugs in St Albans

A Hatfield man has been charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis, and a knife in St Albans.

At about 4.30pm on October 9, Herts police officers stopped and searched a grey Audi S3 on Elm Drive - discovering drugs and a knife inside.

Syed Shah, of College Lane in Hatfield, has been charged with possession of Class A and B drugs and a knife.

The 22-year-old will appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, November 9.

Three other men - a 21-year-old from Middlesex, a 20-year-old from Luton, and a 22-year-old from Hatfield - were also arrested.

All of them were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, but the Middlesex and Luton men were also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

These three have now been released with no further action.

Anyone with information about drug or knife crime should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.