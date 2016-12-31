Advanced search

Harpenden woman’s heartache after garden trees are chopped down

17:00 10 January 2017

Sara believes that only one of the trees were causing an issue to neighbours and was shocked to find that both were given the chop

Sara believes that only one of the trees were causing an issue to neighbours and was shocked to find that both were given the chop

Archant

A resident has slammed the council after two trees in her garden were cut down against her wishes and without notice.

Comment
Both trees were chopped down to 6ft following complaints that they were blocking out sunlight.Both trees were chopped down to 6ft following complaints that they were blocking out sunlight.

Sara High, 51, of Finley Road, Harpenden, has criticised St Albans council after both trees in the garden of her council home were chopped down following complaints that they were blocking sunlight and growing outside of their boundary.

Sara maintained that she had received a letter from the council earlier in the year requesting that one tree in her garden be pruned as it was on the boundary line between herself and her neighbour.

She said that after objecting to the proposed work and after speaking to the council she was reassured that the neighbours had no right to light and so she “assumed that it was all over”.

Sara said that seven months later, in November, she received another letter from the council stating that permission had been given to have one tree cut down, but the work was later suspended so that the council could seek legal advice.

Both trees, one which was a Douglas fir, were then chopped down on December 20 and Sara claims that the work was carried out without any notice given.

She also maintains that she was led to believe that only one of the trees was expected to be pruned, as all letters from the council suggested this.

She said: “Out of nowhere my grandson and I woke up to chainsaws. He was terrified.

“Tree surgeons were up the tree and my grandson was horrified, he was screaming; nobody had told us this work was going to be done.

“Both had been cut down to 6ft and it’s awful; I was not told this was happening, yet the council insisted I had been written to.”

Two days after the trees were chopped Sara said she received two letters, posted by second class stamp, explaining that the work was going to take place, but it was already too late as the pruning was complete.

She added that she did not want the trees to be chopped as they protected her greenhouse and gazebo from being damaged by strong winds. In addition, she said it was the only place where her 16-year-old daughter, who is partially sighted, could sit and use her laptop.

She said: “I just know I’m going to lose my greenhouse; I have a gazebo that sits behind the trees because we get terrible winds, as we are quite high up.

“So, my greenhouse sits underneath them and the gazebo behind it, so it doesn’t blow away.

“My daughter is partially sighted, and it’s the only place she can sit and use the WIFI and all my bird boxes were in the tree when it was cut down; nobody had considered me.”

Karen Dragovic, St Albans council’s head of housing, said that the trees, which were on council-owned land, had appeared to have “self-seeded on the boundary line between the two properties”.

She went on: “The assessment of an expert was that they (the trees) were oppressive and did block light to one house.”

She continued: “One tenant raised concern about the trees earlier this year.

“On consulting with their neighbour, we found they took an opposite view.

“This was an unfortunate dispute and our officers met with the tenants on a number of occasions in an attempt to find a solution they both could accept.

“We were unable to reach a compromise and having looked at all the issues involved, we decided the trees should be removed.”

Ms Dragovic added: “Moreover, they were not specimen trees of any particular merit, nor were they of value to the community.

“There has been extensive communication with both tenants and both were aware that the trees would be removed.”

Keywords: St Albans council St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Harpenden woman’s heartache after garden trees are chopped down

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
Sara believes that only one of the trees were causing an issue to neighbours and was shocked to find that both were given the chop

A resident has slammed the council after two trees in her garden were cut down against her wishes and without notice.

Man charged with 12 bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:35 Anne Suslak
A man has been charged after a spate of bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a spate of bike thefts at train stations.

St Albans cub scouts celebrate centenary

Yesterday, 12:00 Andrea Pluck
At precisely 7.16pm, in correlation with the date they set up, they took part in a syncronised promise renewal

Hundreds of cub scouts gathered to celebrate their movement’s 100th anniversary with a party.

Balaclava-clad robber steals £30 from hotel in Redbourn

Yesterday, 09:52 Debbie White
Aubrey Park Hotel was robbed

Staff at a Redbourn hotel refused to open a safe for a knife-wielding man in an early morning robbery.

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Man charged with 12 bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden

A man has been charged after a spate of bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards