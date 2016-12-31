Harpenden barman becomes record-breaking fundraiser for Aspire Channel Swim

Taking part in a charity’s Channel Swim was a huge challenge for swimmer Tom Clark - and he has now emerged as the event’s top fundraiser.

Tom, 30, a barman at the Carpenter’s Arms in Harpenden, has been lapping up the miles to raise money for spinal cord injury charity Aspire.

Not only did he complete a 22-mile cross-channel swim from Dover to France in a pool but he also went on to swim back to Dover, a total of 44 miles.

He was inspired to take part in the fundraising event in aid of the charity after sea swimming while on holiday in Corfu. When he got home and saw adverts for the Aspire Channel Swim, he decided to take part.

Tom has raised nearly £5,000 so far for Aspire and he said: “Not only has the Aspire Channel Swim given me the opportunity to get back in the pool, but it’s also really given me the chance to learn about people who have been affected by a spinal cord injury.

“Once I discovered what my fundraising could provide, it spurred me on to raise as much money as possible and make others aware of the work that Aspire deliver every day to help people with spinal cord injuries.”