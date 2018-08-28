Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Have your say on redevelopment of Harpenden landmark

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 October 2018

Harpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOO

Archant

Everyone can voice their two-cents worth on major proposals to repurpose a Harpenden landmark.

Southdown Road entertainment venue, Harpenden Public Halls, is due to be relocated to a larger and more modern theatre at a new sports and cultural centre in Rothamsted Park.

A planning application for that new centre is currently being considered by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

St Albans district council (SADC) are hosting design charrettes asking for the public’s help in deciding how the Public Halls’ 0.7 acre site should be used once all the entertainment activity has moved.

Portfolio holder for commercial and development at SADC, Cllr Julian Daly, said: “I want local people to be involved and come along to the design charrette.

“We are keen that the redevelopment of the public halls is a community-led and collaborative undertaking. It is a very important site at the gateway to the town centre.

“Our aim is to involve people and organisations who care about Harpenden and want to see this site redeveloped in a suitable, imaginative and sustainable way.

“We want to deliver a high-quality redevelopment that has active public support and will make Harpenden even more attractive and appealing.”

The charrette will be hosted by independent facilitator Kevin Murray Associates.

Portfolio holder for sport and culture, Cllr Annie Brewster, said: “The new leisure and cultural centres will be transformational for Harpenden and its surrounding villages and are now well advanced.

“The public halls have very much reached their end of life. Modern audiences are seeking greater comfort and more flexible cultural spaces. This redevelopment is an extremely important project for the town and we are very keen for residents to help draw up the masterplan.”

Money raised from the hall’s redevelopment will make up a significant portion of funding towards the new leisure and cultural centres, which is part of a £18.8million Harpenden regeneration project.

For more information about that initiative, visit www.stalbans.gov.uk/harpendenleisure.

The design charrettes will take place at St Dominic’s Primary School on November 16 from 6.45pm to 8.30pm and on November 17 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Register at bit.ly/2yyuFfZ

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Poll: Have your say on redevelopment of Harpenden landmark

47 minutes ago Franki Berry
Harpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOO

Everyone can voice their two-cents worth on major proposals to repurpose a Harpenden landmark.

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

17:08 Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

New chief executive appointed at Hertfordshire County Council

16:37 Deborah Price, local democracy reporter
Owen Mapley and councillor David Williams. Picture: Supplied.

The next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council has been appointed – earning him more than the prime minster as he rakes in £180,000 a year.

Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans district

15:41 Fraser Whieldon
The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on an M1 bridge in St Albans.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide