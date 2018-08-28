Pickpockets target elderly Harpenden shoppers

Police are warning shoppers to be on their guard after an elderly couple were targeted by pickpockets as they left Sainsbury’s in Harpenden.

At around 12.50pm on Saturday, October 13 a man and woman were leaving Sainsbury’s when they were approached by a man who offered to help them to their car.

As they were walking, the 82-year-old man felt movement in his pocket before the man who had offered to help quickly walked away.

The victim then noticed his wallet was missing.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Crowded public places like shopping areas can attract pickpockets because they can steal personal items without you even knowing about it.

“But there are some simple steps you can take to help keep your belongings more secure.

“Always use a handbag which can be properly closed, preferably zipped, so it’s more difficult for someone to reach in and never leave it unattended.

“Men should keep their wallet in a front trouser pocket to make it harder for an opportunist thief to steal it.

“Further advice on a range of topics is available on the Herts Police website.”