Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan referendum could cost £35k and form part of St Albans Local Plan

PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:08 19 October 2018

Harpenden Memorial Hospital has been included in the town's Neighbourhood Plan. Photo: Krishan Bhungar.

The Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan is going to a referendum next year.

St Albans district council last night voted to proceed with the referendum, which is expected to cost £35k and take place next January or February.

The council’s planning portfolio holder Mary Maynard said: “I am delighted that the Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan has now reached the referendum stage.

“I urge everyone in Harpenden to take a look at the Neighbourhood Plan and use their vote in the forthcoming referendum.”

The plan, produced by Harpenden Town Council, includes proposals to build 24 affordable houses on Westfield allotments and 41 homes at the Pan Autos site.

Nearly 100 homes at Southdown Industrial Estate as well as the Wellbeing Hub and between 30 and 50 homes at the Memorial Hospital are also in the plan.

To see the proposals for yourself, visit www.harpenden.gov.uk/neighbourhood-plan

