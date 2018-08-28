St Albans garden centre hosting free Halloween Monster Hunt
PUBLISHED: 16:15 30 October 2018
Archant
Youngsters have the opportunity to search for beasties at a St Albans garden centre this Halloween.
Children visiting Notcutts Garden Centre until November 4 can pick up a free activity sheet and join in the Monster Hunt around the shop.
It is all tricks and no treats, with a guaranteed prize for every entry.
Centre manager at Notcutts St Albans, Chris Holt, said: “We have lined up some fantastic spooktacular activities for all ages to enjoy at Notcutts this half-term
“We look forward to welcoming little monsters to join in the Halloween fun.”
For the first time, the centre will also be hosting a Halloween party on October 30.
Tickets are £11 per child and include a sinister-themed meal, fancy dress competition, and magic show.
Notcutts is on Hatfield Road and open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.