St Albans garden centre hosting free Halloween Monster Hunt

Halloween activities at Notcutts St Albans. Picture: Notcutts Archant

Youngsters have the opportunity to search for beasties at a St Albans garden centre this Halloween.

Children visiting Notcutts Garden Centre until November 4 can pick up a free activity sheet and join in the Monster Hunt around the shop.

It is all tricks and no treats, with a guaranteed prize for every entry.

Centre manager at Notcutts St Albans, Chris Holt, said: “We have lined up some fantastic spooktacular activities for all ages to enjoy at Notcutts this half-term

“We look forward to welcoming little monsters to join in the Halloween fun.”

For the first time, the centre will also be hosting a Halloween party on October 30.

Tickets are £11 per child and include a sinister-themed meal, fancy dress competition, and magic show.

Notcutts is on Hatfield Road and open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.