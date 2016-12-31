Get ready to flip with new St Albans Pancake Race team

Contestants in the 2016 St Albans flipping pancake walking race Archant

New organisers but the same format - that is the promise as the annual St Albans Pancake Race flips into the hands of a local children’s charity and a business publication.

Traditionally, the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race has been run by St Albans council’s community engagement team but last year they felt it was time to stand down and let others develop the charity fundraising side of the event.

Children’s Charity Home-Start Hertfordshire teamed up with events’ company and business publication Hertfordshire Business Independent to take on the organisation of the pancake race which attracts numerous entrants and hundreds of spectators in the city centre.

The set-up of the event will be the same as in previous years with Radio Verulam reporting and Phil Richards compering. Teams will have the option of entering the traditional running race or the more leisurely Flippin’ Walkers Race.

Entry is £40 per team, although charities can register for free by contacting the Flipping Team at events@buzzing-media.co.uk for a special charity discount code.

As is tradition, the races will take place on Shrove Tuesday, February 28 and teams will need to sign in at 11.30am for a midday start. The event will be held in front of St Albans Clock Tower.

Teams should be made of up of four people and registration is via the Pancake Race website.

Suzy Moody, strategic manager Home-Start Hertfordshire, said: “We are so excited to be running the event; the community engagement team have set a very high standard so we have our work cut out.

“The event provides a fantastic and valuable fundraising opportunity for Home-Start Herts. We currently have a significant number of families who are waiting for support as we do not have the resources to keep up with the need, so fundraising is an absolute priority; the whole point of Home-Start is to get in early and help turn things around before they get to breaking point.”

Simon George, managing director of the Hertfordshire Business Independent, added: “It is good to be working in partnership with Home-Start supporting the organisation and development of this event. It has great potential to become a significant fundraiser for the charity and we will be working on plans to develop it further next year and beyond.”