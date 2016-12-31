George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

A charity has revealed that, prior to his death on Christmas Day, singing superstar George Michael was behind two large donations it received.

Earthworks St Albans, which is based in Hixberry Lane and provides horticultural training for people with learning difficulties, was given two donations of £5,000 by George Michael’s Platinum Trust.

On Boxing Day, one day after the singer’s death, Earthwork’s tweeted: “George Michael was a kind and generous man.

“He quietly, and without publicity, donated money to Earthworks. A truly terrible, sad loss.”

The donations were made in 2013 and 2014 by one of George Michael’s sisters on his behalf.

Earthworks administrator Fiona Gulliver said: “His sister came to visit Earthworks. She lives in St Albans and she was running the Platinum Trust which George Michael had set up.

“She gave us £5,000 to put towards a new building following an arson attack on our old building. We put the money towards insulation with sheep’s wool.

“The second donation was also £5,000 so it’s a tremendous help to us. I think we put it towards IT equipment.”

The Platinum Trust was started to support children and adults with disabilities.

George Michael’s many anonymous acts of philanthropy have come to light following his death at the age of 53, thought to be from a heart attack. The former member of Wham! was brought up in Radlett.