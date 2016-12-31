Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services. Danny Loo Photography 2017

A block of 49 flats may be built in Harpenden following a planning consultation.

Negotiations are under way for Pan Auto Services garage on Grove Road to be turned into 49 residential flats, with a public consultation held at Southdown Methodist Church on Monday.

The site is being developed by Jarvis Homes alongside DLA Town Planning Ltd and will include both one and two-bedroom flats.

Jarvis Homes land director Michael Margereson said: “The consultation seems to be very positive in terms of responses.

“A number of queries were raised relating to car parking traffic and what’s going to happen to Pan Autos and what’s going to happen to Jewson next door.

“We don’t have any control over Jewson but we are looking to relocate Pan Autos within Harpenden.”

During the consultation, members of the project team presented the exhibition material, answered questions and sought public comments on the proposed developments. Jarvis Homes also identified several potential options for the future location of the garage.

“The current site is owned and operated by Pan Autos,” Michael said. “We are looking for alternative accommodation. In terms of timing we are looking to submit a planning application by spring this year.”

If the application is successful then development is not likely to take place for at least 18 months.