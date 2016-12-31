Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

Another car has had its windows smashed by yobs throwing stones across a stretch of the A414.

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

The number of cars recently damaged by vandals targeting vehicles on the North Orbital Road near Colney Heath Lane has increased to eight since late last month. A coach was also struck.

In the latest incident, vandals threw a stone at a Jaguar X-Type car travelling towards Hatfield at 6.51pm on Tuesday, January 31, smashing a rear passenger window.

The driver waited until it was safe to pull over to inspect the damage, and said he found “a big hole in the side window, glass everywhere and a sizeable rock in the back of the car”.

The day before, a coach had two of its windows smashed at 7.28pm on the same stretch of road, and on Thursday, January 26, at about 8pm, seven cars were damaged.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Safer Neighbourhood PCSO, Michaela Andrews said: “We believe that bricks or stones were thrown at the vehicles, causing the windows to smash.

“These are completely mindless acts which are not only highly dangerous, but have also left the victims with the inconvenience of having to replace their windows and at a great cost.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries to identify who was responsible, but I would ask anyone who may have seen this take place to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has further information is asked to contact police on 101.