French Chevalier honour for Redbourn resident

Simon was "over the moon" when he was honoured at the event. Archant

A keen volunteer with Down’s Syndrome has been honoured in a French ceremony for his achievements within the society of which he is a part.

Simon Taylor, 47, of Redbourn, who is a very active member of the Special Olympics St Albans and a volunteer at St Albans Abbey, was named a Chevalier at the recent Fete de la Dinde, also known as The Feast of The Turkey.

The three-day event is a Christmas festival which celebrates the turkey in the town of Licques, which is famous for its poultry.

It was introduced in the 17th century by monks and every year a march takes place which involves the Noble Dames and Knights of the Brotherhood of the Turkey.

Simon takes part in the march every year with his dad, who has been a member of the brotherhood Confrerie le la Tete de veau for more than 20 years.

Before the feast, Simon was one of 14 people to be honoured by the Confrerie de la Dinde, as a Chevalier, which is a form of Knighthood.

Simon’s dad, James Taylor, commented: “He was dubbed a Chevalier in the Order of the Confrerie de la Dinde de Licques and was presented with a huge medal of honour and also his certificate proclaiming him a Chevalier. He was over the moon.”