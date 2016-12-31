Four-vehicle crash sparks massive tailbacks between Wheathampstead and Welwyn Garden City

Emergency services were on the scene in Wheathamstead yesterday evening. Archant

A four-vehicle crash caused huge tailbacks for commuters travelling between Wheathampstead and Welwyn Garden City late yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 4.20pm yesterday (January 31) following reports of a four-vehicle collision on Marford Road, Wheathampstead, at the junction with the High Street.”

The vehicles involved were a BMW 118, a Vauxhall Vivaro van, an Audi A3 and a Mercedes.

The road was closed at the roundabout junction with Cory Wright Way while emergency services attended the scene.

The spokeswoman added: “It is believed the driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

“Road closures were lifted and the recovery of all vehicles was complete by 7.01pm.”