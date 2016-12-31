Former Woman’s Hour editor backs winter support campaign

Support for an annual initiative aimed at helping people get through the winter is being sought by a caring resident.

Jill Burridge, who has lived in St Albans for 42 years and was the former editor of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, is appealing for support for the Surviving Winter campaign.

The initiative is led by the Herts Community Foundation charity, of which Jill is a trustee, and raises money to be given out as small grants for people in crisis who are unable to put the heating on or eat a regular hot meal.

According to statistics from the Department of Energy and Climate Change’s sub-regional fuel poverty data conducted in 2014, more than 4,000 homes in St Albans are living in fuel poverty, which Jill has highlighted to try and gain support.

She said: “It is unimaginable that people on our doorstep are not able to heat their homes adequately or eat regular warm meals this winter.

“The 4,000 households living in fuel poverty are people who are facing the dilemma of choosing between heating or eating every day.”

Hundreds of families have been helped through this scheme over the years, from families facing cancer and living on a reduced income to families who have fled domestic abuse.

Jill added: “Having a warm home is something many people take for granted, but for many others, the winter months are a time of financial worry and stress.

“I would like to call on those who are in a position to give a little comfort during these cold months to support Herts Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter Appeal.”

