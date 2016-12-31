Advanced search

Former Woman’s Hour editor backs winter support campaign

17:03 18 January 2017

Jill Burridge, trustee of Herts Community Foundation and former edior of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour

Jill Burridge, trustee of Herts Community Foundation and former edior of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour

Archant

Support for an annual initiative aimed at helping people get through the winter is being sought by a caring resident.

Comment

Jill Burridge, who has lived in St Albans for 42 years and was the former editor of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, is appealing for support for the Surviving Winter campaign.

The initiative is led by the Herts Community Foundation charity, of which Jill is a trustee, and raises money to be given out as small grants for people in crisis who are unable to put the heating on or eat a regular hot meal.

According to statistics from the Department of Energy and Climate Change’s sub-regional fuel poverty data conducted in 2014, more than 4,000 homes in St Albans are living in fuel poverty, which Jill has highlighted to try and gain support.

She said: “It is unimaginable that people on our doorstep are not able to heat their homes adequately or eat regular warm meals this winter.

“The 4,000 households living in fuel poverty are people who are facing the dilemma of choosing between heating or eating every day.”

Hundreds of families have been helped through this scheme over the years, from families facing cancer and living on a reduced income to families who have fled domestic abuse.

Jill added: “Having a warm home is something many people take for granted, but for many others, the winter months are a time of financial worry and stress.

“I would like to call on those who are in a position to give a little comfort during these cold months to support Herts Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter Appeal.”

For more information or to donate click here.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Former Woman’s Hour editor backs winter support campaign

17:03 Andrea Pluck
Jill Burridge, trustee of Herts Community Foundation and former edior of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour

Support for an annual initiative aimed at helping people get through the winter is being sought by a caring resident.

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

15:01 Madeleine Burton
Court results

A former teacher at a Harpenden primary school has been convicted of child abuse after appearing at Cambridge Crown Court last week.

St Albans School solves ‘mystery’ of whereabouts of lost centuries-old Latin book

15:00 Debbie White
St Albans School archivist Nigel Woodsmith with the school's oldest printed text book which has been returned from the University of Cambridge.

A page torn from a 900-year-old Bible discovered in a dungeon at a local school has been recycled to grace a book with connections to St Albans’ first printing press.

Call out for St Albans and Harpenden commuters to join in showdown with Thameslink and Network Rail bosses

06:00 Madeleine Burton
Chaos at St Albans station during recent rail problems.

Rail chiefs are putting themselves in the firing line next month when travellers are invited to quiz them about services between London and the district.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards