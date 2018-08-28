Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Huge pile of waste found blocking road in St Albans fly-tipping hotspot

PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 18 October 2018

The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

Archant

A large pile of wood, foliage, building waste, and rotten food has been fly-tipped onto a country road in St Albans.

The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo BlackThe most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

Frustrated driver Paolo Black, who drives from Hemel Hempstead to St Albans on the school run each day, this morning discovered waste blocking Blunts Lane between the Chiswell Green Lane and M1 bridge junction.

He sees rubbish dumped on the stretch on a regular basis and has called for the hotspot to become a priority for St Albans district council (SADC) and Herts county council (HCC).

Paolo said: “Rubbish is there all the time. It hasn’t been cleared for weeks and weeks and it is an absolute blight on the countryside.

“It is horrible and this time it is also dangerous because it is actually flowing onto the road.

Fly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo BlackFly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

“It makes me feel awful because at the end of the day we all want to live in a clean environment and we are not, we are living in an environment which could be beautiful but is slowly being ruined by people who have no respect for the countryside.”

He described some junk left in hedges as like a “bizarre animal” peeping out.

Adding: “We all want it to be clean, we all want to go to the countryside and say to our children - ‘oh look, a rabbit’ - not see a pile of building waste.

“It is an enormous problem and I don’t know how to fix it.”

Fly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo BlackFly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

If Paolo drove a bigger vehicle, like a pick-up truck, he would clear the rubbish himself, he says, because it is so “irritating”.

Some of the rubbish along the road is on a private farm, which is the responsibility of the landowner to clean up.

Debris blocking the road is HCC’s problem and for refuse in public lay-bys, the onus is on SADC.

A spokesperson for HCC said: “We have received a report of this fly-tipping on Blunts Lane this morning and operate a 24-hour response service to remove obstructions from the road. The size of this load means it will require a grab lorry to mechanically lift the items.

Fly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo BlackFly-tipping on Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

“We have had no other reports of fly-tipping in this area since March this year, however it is a problem that we are aware of and we would encourage members of the public to report anyone that they see fly-tipping to the police.”

SADC said contractors were currently on their way to clear the rubbish, but that officers were not aware of the problem before it was reported by this newspaper.

Fly-tipping taking place should be reported to police on 999. Anything discovered afterwards should be reported on 01727 809019.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Huge pile of waste found blocking road in St Albans fly-tipping hotspot

47 minutes ago Franki Berry
The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

A large pile of wood, foliage, building waste, and rotten food has been fly-tipped onto a country road in St Albans.

Chiswell Green marks First World War centenary with life-size Tommy

12:25 Anne Suslak
The life-size Tommy at Greenwood Park in Chiswell Green. Picture: St Stephen Parish Council

A life-size Tommy has been installed in Chiswell Green to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Police tracking owners of suspected stolen sat navs recovered in Harpenden

10:11 Franki Berry
The sat navs were recovered on Station Road in Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Have you been the victim of a car theft in which a sat nav was stolen?

Artist trained in St Albans donates work to hospital

09:12 Franki Berry
Albany Wiseman with ward manager Shirley Padre and clinical nurse practitioner Aris Barrion

An artist trained in St Albans has donated his work to a hospital ward after treatment.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide