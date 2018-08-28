Flamstead pub lights beacon of remembrance in community Armistice Day event

The memorial service for Remembrance Day in Flamstead. Picture: Tracey West Archant

A pub in Flamstead joined a nationwide movement of beacon lighting this Remembrance Sunday.

Crowds first gathered to observe a centenary November 11 service at the war memorial on the High Street in the morning.

In the evening, Revd Thomas Sander led a beacon lighting service at the Rose and Crown pub in Trowley Bottom. The beacon had been put together by Graham Bray several days in advance.

While Revd Thomas was praying, Redbourn resident Michelle Kelsey played the Last Post on a trumpet and the event finished with a unplanned cheering from the attendees.

Landlady of the Rose and Crown, Tracey West, said: “Trowley Bottom have a way of coming together as a group and doing amazing things.

“This will be a definite memory for us to reminisce about in the future.”

She owns the pub along with Paul and Carol Senior.