Final frontier for fundraising in St Albans

A St Albans trapeze group put on a science fiction-themed show with homages to David Bowie and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The show, 2017: A Space Odyssey, was performed by St Albans Trapeze and Aerial Arts earlier this month to an audience of more than 170 people.

Performers used trapezes, aerial silks and aerial hoops to explore the theme of venturing into outer space, with a soundtrack including David Bowie, Lou Reed and Holst. Original sound bites from Neil Armstrong’s 1969 mission to the moon were interspersed with the music.

The show raised more than £1,800, which the group hopes to spend on equipment and running more lessons. They currently train and teach at The Yoga Hall on Hatfield Road, and would like to use the money to move into an additional venue in St Albans.

Currently the group offers beginner and intermediate level lessons on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

Aerialist and teacher Ali Walker said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came along to the show. I and Kate Hounslow, the creative director, are really pleased with everyone who took part in the show.

“They all put in a lot of hard work which really paid off.”

For more information on lessons go to www.stalbanstrapeze.co.uk