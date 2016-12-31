Advanced search

Fears over roadworks outside shops in St Albans planned for payday weekend

06:00 27 January 2017

Roadworks sign

Roadworks sign

Archant

Fears about the impact of roadworks outside shops on payday weekend have been raised by a city centre business owner who has accused the county council of not supporting businesses.

Comment

National Grid will be working to connect properties in George Street, St Albans, to gas this weekend, January 28 to 29, and four parking bays on the road will be suspended with two way traffic lights.

Owner of the shop Maison Hartley, Jane Hartley, warned it would “put people off” coming down the street, on a crucial trading day.

Jane, who thinks it is the “worst day in January” to do the work, said: “My issue is that we never got consulted, and if you asked me or anyone else around here we would say ‘please not on a Saturday’. Some shops are closed on a Monday for example.”

She pointed out that St Albans council was trying to encourage small independent businesses and bring in more tourism and shoppers to the city but having such work carried out this weekend was not supportive.

She went on: “Sometimes you come into work and there are lorries and it’s loud, and when you pay so much as we all do [for business rates], it feels as though everything is working against you.

“It can be difficult enough to get people down here, and this will put people off.”

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “The work has been agreed with the local authority; we plan our work carefully and do all we can to deliver it with as little disruption as possible.

“The Highways Authority asked us to complete the work at a weekend or school holiday time due to traffic concerns regarding the local school.

“The job has already been delayed a number of times before so it was important to move forward with it.

“We arranged for the work to be done after the busy Christmas and New Year sales period to minimise disruption.”

He stressed that National Grid needed two days for the job so had to start the work on a Saturday.

A Herts county council spokesperson said: “The council advised National Grid that the works should be completed during a school holiday period or weekends, due to the fact that there are around 15 coaches which arrive and leave St Albans School in the morning and afternoon daily.

“These works are limited to the carriageway only - the footway will remain open at all times for shoppers to access the businesses.”

Keywords: Hertfordshire County Council St Albans School St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Fears over roadworks outside shops in St Albans planned for payday weekend

06:00 Franki Berry
Roadworks sign

Fears about the impact of roadworks outside shops on payday weekend have been raised by a city centre business owner who has accused the county council of not supporting businesses.

Ruthless rate rise prompts fight to save St Albans pubs

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
Pubs throughout St Albans are banding together to fight the increase

The government’s plundering of local pub coffers could cripple the industry and send some to the wall, landlords have warned.

Police seek two men after Co-op burglary in Redbourn: CCTV images released

Yesterday, 14:24 Debbie White
Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

Cigarettes and alcohol have been stolen from a Co-op store, after thieves forced their way into the premises during an early morning burglary.

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

Yesterday, 10:08 Debbie White
St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

CCTV cameras and other safeguarding measures will be used to beef up security at St Albans Cathedral, after the landmark attraction received funding to tackle hate crime.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards