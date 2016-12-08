Advanced search

European Movement UK branch launched in St Albans

15:15 21 December 2016

Image relative to politic relationships between Europe Union and United Kingdom. National flags on concrete textured backdrop. Brexit theme

Image relative to politic relationships between Europe Union and United Kingdom. National flags on concrete textured backdrop. Brexit theme

Evgeny Gromov

Brexit has failed to deter residents from continuing to show their support for the EU – small surprise given that St Albans voted to stay in the bloc.

Comment

That support has translated into the launch of a new St Albans branch of European Movement UK, following a recent meeting with representatives of the cross-party group which is ‘campaigning for Britain’s place’ in the EU.

At the event, organised by local campaigners Fiona McAndrew and Jo Farmer, attendees voted to start the local branch, after expressing concerns about the direction being taken by the government.

Matthew Fulton, CEO of European Movement, said the campaign group had “been clear since the disappointing result in June that we intend to build a grassroots campaigning movement across the country to ensure the voices of communities that voted Remain are heard as negotiations between government and the EU take place.

“We look forward to working with the new St Albans branch and wish them luck with their campaigning activities locally.”

Fiona said: “Many people felt we needed to regroup in order to continue to fight to remain in the EU.”

• To become involved with the new branch, see the St Albans and Harpenden Action Group on Facebook, or email StAHforEurope@gmail.com

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

‘Eden Project’ scheme mooted for St Albans rail freight site

17:00 Madeleine Burton
Mike Wakely's drawing of proposed scheme for SRFI site

An ambitious Eden-type project, thousands of new homes and a re-established railway station is the vision of a St Albans councillor for the former Radlett Airfield in Park Street.

Have yourself a very foodie Christmas and a tasty New Year in St Albans this season

15:00
The Inn on the Park, St Albans.

Herts Ad food writer Becky Alexander has some tips for Christmas and the New Year.

First acts revealed for new music festival in Redbourn

10:10 Madeleine Burton
Jason Donovan

Top names such as Jason Donovan and Bonnie Tyler have been unveiled as performers at a three-day summer festival to be held at the Redbourn Showground next year.

St Albans car crash survivor joins celebrities at Christmas concert for National Brain Appeal

06:00 Madeleine Burton
Nicki Freeman with Anthony Calf and Nichola McAuliffe

When teenager Nicki Freeman was seriously injured in a road accident in 2010, she suffered such severe brain injuries that her parents were warned to expect the worst.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Nightly sings the staring owl....

A tawny owl.

To-whit! To-who! Who has not heard this ‘merry note’ on a dark winter’s night, perhaps echoing across a woodland or park, and wondered at its source? Of course, we know it’s an owl but have we ever seen one, I wonder, other than in children’s story books such as AA Milne’s Wol or Beatrix Potter’s Old Brown? Perhaps, a bit like the cuckoo in spring, we are familiar with the tawny owl’s “To-whit! To-who!” call but not with the actual bird.

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

More GM wheat trials planned for Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Rupert Evershed’s monthly diary of the natural world

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Debbie White
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

Residents of a cul de sac, including one-year-old baby Finley Bagshaw, have welcomed the return to normality after the official reopening of St Albans’ sinkhole road.

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

St Albans sinkhole evacuee exclusively speaks to Herts Ad as road re-opens

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene

St Albans named among the best places to live in the UK

St Albans ranked third for weekly average earnings

Could rail freight site become Strategic Gap for St Albans?

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

Planning inspector approves extension of Harpenden house following appeal

Bowers Way, Harpenden.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Can Network Rail really cope with Park Street rail freight plan?

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards