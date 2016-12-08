European Movement UK branch launched in St Albans

Image relative to politic relationships between Europe Union and United Kingdom. National flags on concrete textured backdrop. Brexit theme Evgeny Gromov

Brexit has failed to deter residents from continuing to show their support for the EU – small surprise given that St Albans voted to stay in the bloc.

That support has translated into the launch of a new St Albans branch of European Movement UK, following a recent meeting with representatives of the cross-party group which is ‘campaigning for Britain’s place’ in the EU.

At the event, organised by local campaigners Fiona McAndrew and Jo Farmer, attendees voted to start the local branch, after expressing concerns about the direction being taken by the government.

Matthew Fulton, CEO of European Movement, said the campaign group had “been clear since the disappointing result in June that we intend to build a grassroots campaigning movement across the country to ensure the voices of communities that voted Remain are heard as negotiations between government and the EU take place.

“We look forward to working with the new St Albans branch and wish them luck with their campaigning activities locally.”

Fiona said: “Many people felt we needed to regroup in order to continue to fight to remain in the EU.”

• To become involved with the new branch, see the St Albans and Harpenden Action Group on Facebook, or email StAHforEurope@gmail.com