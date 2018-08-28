St Albans homeless charity appealing for potential trustees

Emmaus Hertfordshire trustee Rosie Fraser.

A St Albans homeless charity is looking for new trustees.

Emmaus Hertfordshire provides a home and work for 39 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion, referred to as companions.

Heritage consultant Rosie Fraser has been a trustee since 2013 and loves hearing about the companions’ successes, whether that is moving into their own place, getting employed, passing their driving test or completing a training course.

She said: “These stories show me that Emmaus is doing important work.

“I would tell anyone interested in applying as a trustee to go for it.

“In return for using my skills and experience to support a local charity, I get the satisfaction of knowing I have helped others and done something meaningful with my time.

“I also know that I am acting as a role model for my two young children and I hope it will encourage them to grow up wanting to help others.”

Trustees offer their skills, knowledge and experience to help in the development and governance of the charity.

People from professional backgrounds including planning, quantity surveying, building surveying, architects, structural engineers, ICT, health & social care, finance, communications, advertising, retail, direct marketing, fundraising and events management would be particularly welcome.

Trustees meet as a board six times each year and individual trustees may also get involved in other ways, as their time permits.

The charity provides full induction training and offers reimbursements for travel expenses.

Companions are offered a supportive long-term home, as well as the opportunity to gain skills through working in the charity’s six second-hand shops in St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Harpenden, Hertford and Barnet.

For more information visit www.emmaus.org.uk/hertfordshire. To apply as a trustee, contact Emmaus Hertfordshire on 01727 817294 or community@emmausstalbans.eu