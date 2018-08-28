Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man is in hospital fighting for his life after a crash involving a quad bike in St Albans at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the collision.

The incident occurred in a garage block behind a block of flats in Thirlestane, shortly after 6pm on Saturday (October 13).

A quad bike collided with a garage.

The rider was airlifted to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the quad bike being ridden in the area, to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dave Johnson in the Road Policing Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 697 of October 13. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.