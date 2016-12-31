Electrical fire in Harpenden

Several fire crews attended the scene of an electrical fire which broke out in a Harpenden shop this morning (Friday).

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters from St Albans, Markyate and Hatfield attended the call to a business in Bower’s Parade - opposite Billy’s Bar and Restaurant - at 9.46am.

She said that dry powder was used to extinguish the small electrical fire, which was being treated as an accidental incident, behind the shop front.

It was fully extinguished by 10.12am.