Advanced search

Electrical fire in Harpenden

12:37 30 December 2016

The fire was extinguished (stock photo)

The fire was extinguished (stock photo)

Archant

Several fire crews attended the scene of an electrical fire which broke out in a Harpenden shop this morning (Friday).

Comment

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters from St Albans, Markyate and Hatfield attended the call to a business in Bower’s Parade - opposite Billy’s Bar and Restaurant - at 9.46am.

She said that dry powder was used to extinguish the small electrical fire, which was being treated as an accidental incident, behind the shop front.

It was fully extinguished by 10.12am.

Keywords: Harpenden

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Yesterday, 16:35 Madeleine Burton
Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition following a collision in Harpenden just before Christmas.

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Yesterday, 15:00 Madeleine Burton
Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

A top St Albans secondary school can call itself world class after being awarded a quality mark to demonstrate its pedigree.

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Yesterday, 12:00 Debbie White
Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Yesterday, 06:00
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest

Collision between motorcycle and two cars in Harpenden prompts police appeal

Herts Police are seeking information following the collision (stock photo)

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards