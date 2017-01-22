Advanced search

Week bringing stories to life at St Albans nursery

18:00 22 January 2017

Independant Usborne Organiser Amy Collins reads to Busy Bees pre-school children for storytelling week.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A nursery school is holding a week of storytelling as part of a campaign to ‘bring stories to life’.

The St Albans nursery and Montessori Pre-School in Hatfield Road, which is part of the Busy Bees childcare group, invited parents to join staff and children to show them how they can make the most of reading stories at home with their children.

The campaign, which runs this week, is backed by Ladybird Books, children’s author Ian Whybrow and Usborne Books. A ‘share a story’ day was held on Tuesday, January 17, and local Usborne Books representatives visited the nursery to read stories with the children. Lisa Snell, early years director at Busy Bees, said: “The ‘Bringing Stories to Life’ campaign is not about telling parents they should read more with their children, it’s an opportunity to give parents and families a fresh outlook on how they can make reading time magical with a clear link to supplementing their child’s learning at nursery.”

