Verulam School rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

Verulam School has improved its Ofsted rating to 'good'. Photo: Danny Loo. Archant

Verulam School has bounced back from poor reports and safeguarding concerns to score a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

The school’s latest report lists them as ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection on October 9 and 10.

Chair of governors John Acton said: “The quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils has always been good. I am delighted this report demonstrates improvement in every aspect of our work and that pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare is good.”

The school had to go through a monitoring visit in July due to concerns from the chief inspector of schools about safeguarding at Verulam.

At their last inspection, the school was rated as ‘inadequate’ overall - the lowest rating a school can achieve.

Headteacher Paul Ramsey said: “It is a pleasure to work with pupils, parents, staff and governors to continue our improvement and deliver an excellent education for all pupils.”