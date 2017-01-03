Advanced search

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

15:00 03 January 2017

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

A top St Albans secondary school can call itself world class after being awarded a quality mark to demonstrate its pedigree.

St Albans Girls School (STAGS) was presented with the World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM) by Cambridge academic and noted science writer, Dr. David Bainbridge, at a ceremony at a University of London college.

STAGS was recommended for the award by neighbouring Sandringham School which has recently received it.

In June STAGS submitted its latest GCSE data, and Ofsted evidence of its outstanding status before students carried out a self-audit of the school against the WCSQM skills and competencies framework.

They were then eligible to participate in the WSCQM team challenge in which selected students from 17 schools were divided into six groups, each responsible for a single designated project at the same location.

STAGS was asked to focus on improving a primary school’s outside play area by producing a colourful mural - and making a film of their achievements.

Taking part in the team challenge were Year 13 students Safia Bensissi and Lorna Mistry, Lara Hall and Chace Smith from Year 11 and Saasha Anawar & Mia Harris from Year 9.

Head teacher Mrs Margaret Chapman said: “This is a truly superb achievement which is only made possible by the whole school community tirelessly working together to ensure our young people receive the highest quality learning experiences.”

