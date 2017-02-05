St Albans Girls School visited by Tony Blair’s former aide

Former No. 10 Director of Government Relations Anji Hunter pictured with two St Albans Girls School pupils on Thursday, 26 January 2017, after she gave a talk on her career to Year 11 pupils. Archant

The press relations expert known as ‘the most powerful unelected person in No. 10’ during Tony Blair’s government, came to St Albans last Thursday (26) to give a talk on her life and times.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anji Hunter spoke to St Albans Girls School about finding a career, as well as her own as a ‘message carrier’, first for Tony Blair as his research assistant, then for the Labour government as Director of Government Relations, and later for clients such as BP.

Ms Hunter, who was credited with persuading the then PM to postpone calling an election until the foot and mouth crisis had passed, encouraged the Year 11 pupils to seek careers in traditionally male-dominated areas.

Her main piece of advice was to: “Aim high, remain confident, do not be afraid of making mistakes and if you do make a mistake, simply refocus and remake yourself.”

She also revealed she would be working with Ed Balls as soon as the former Shadow Chancellor finished on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.