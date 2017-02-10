St Albans anti-bullying conference “worthwhile experience” for students

Students at Samuel Ryder Academy sent gold balloons with anti-bullying messages inside into the sky. Archant

An anti-bullying conference taught students about important issues they might encounter using fun activities recently.

On January 24 more than 100 students from the Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans took part in quizzes, drama performances, debates, video messages, and a tower building exercise to explore bullying in various forms.

Homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, racism and ageism were all covered as topics to discuss.

A hundred gold balloons with positive messages inside were released into the sky at the end of the day.

Samuel Ryder Academy’s headteacher, Matt Gauthier, said: “I was so proud and impressed - it is a delicate and difficult topic and typically, the students approached it with great maturity and sensitivity.

“I know that all of those involved got so much out of the day.”

Year 9 student, Marco Spasiano, said: “I learnt more about the different types of bullying and how bullying can make people feel.

“It was a really worthwhile experience.”

Members of the school’s academy cabinet helped to plan the day.