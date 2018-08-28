Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pupils attend UN summit in Geneva

PUBLISHED: 09:29 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 20 November 2018

Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

Archant

Pupils at a school in St Albans were invited to attend a United Nations summit.

Samuel Ryder Academy was one of only ten schools selected to visit CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, and take part in the WildHearts GEL (Global Entrepreneurial leaders) summit.

The summit was delivered in partnership with the International School of Genovia, and focused on who the pupils felt embodied the theme ‘business for good’. The workshop also addressed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and how pupils could create initiatives to help reach them.

Year 12 pupil Makenzie Wortley said: “As an aspiring physicist CERN was fascinating, but the conference focused my attention on just how real the Sustainable Development Goals are and that if we don’t address them now, our world will be a very difference place.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

09:58 Mia Jankowicz
The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

All four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 27 are now closed after a multiple-vehicle crash.

St Albans pupils attend UN summit in Geneva

09:29 Anne Suslak
Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

Pupils at a school in St Albans were invited to attend a United Nations summit.

Brave jumpers splashing in 2019 for fourth annual St Albans challenge

Yesterday, 16:46 Franki Berry
Polar Bear Plunge 2018 St Albans - photo by Jenny Smith of DigitalJen

Brave jumpers will splash into 2019 by bearing a freezing cold outside pool for charity.

St Albans shop beats off competition to win top award at ‘Oscars of the drink industry’

Yesterday, 14:36 Franki Berry
Tomoka recieving the IWSC award. Picture: Thomas Alexander

A shop in St Albans has been named the best independent spirits business at the “Oscars of the drink industry”.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Personal debt levels up by £17,000 in Harpenden

Personal debt levels have increased in Harpenden. Picture: Danny Loo.

Decision deferred on building stables on St Albans community meadow

Bedmond Lane Meadow (Picture: Robert Wareing)
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards