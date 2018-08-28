St Albans primary needs votes to secure funding for new library

The entrance to Fleetville Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A St Albans primary school is appealing for everyone’s votes to win £15,000 for a new library.

Fleetville Infant and Nursery School PTA is in the running for an Aviva Community Fund grant, which finances more than 500 projects across four different levels.

This cash would be used to replace the current library, which sits in a corner of the busy thoroughfare of the dining area.

The new purpose built reading space would be on a mezzanine floor over the eating hall, and include breakout and quiet areas.

Vice chair of the PTA, Carol Morton, said developing a child’s love of reading is a key focus for the school: “For the next stage in our journey, we would love to do this within a dedicated library environment that engages and excites everyone - from the reluctant readers to the bookworms, and those with special needs - so that literacy is future proofed for generations of Fleetville children to come.”

Vote for Fleetville’s project up to ten times per email address at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-2225