Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans primary needs votes to secure funding for new library

PUBLISHED: 19:15 01 November 2018

The entrance to Fleetville Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Google Maps

The entrance to Fleetville Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A St Albans primary school is appealing for everyone’s votes to win £15,000 for a new library.

Fleetville Infant and Nursery School PTA is in the running for an Aviva Community Fund grant, which finances more than 500 projects across four different levels.

This cash would be used to replace the current library, which sits in a corner of the busy thoroughfare of the dining area.

The new purpose built reading space would be on a mezzanine floor over the eating hall, and include breakout and quiet areas.

Vice chair of the PTA, Carol Morton, said developing a child’s love of reading is a key focus for the school: “For the next stage in our journey, we would love to do this within a dedicated library environment that engages and excites everyone - from the reluctant readers to the bookworms, and those with special needs - so that literacy is future proofed for generations of Fleetville children to come.”

Vote for Fleetville’s project up to ten times per email address at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-2225

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans primary needs votes to secure funding for new library

19:15 Franki Berry
The entrance to Fleetville Infant and Nursery School. Picture: Google Maps

A St Albans primary school is appealing for everyone’s votes to win £15,000 for a new library.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

16:42 Franki Berry
St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

An angry mother has called for hospital staff to be better trained after her autistic son was “ignored” and “patronised” at a consultation.

Radio Verulam presenter urges men to talk about mental health as part of It’s Okay to Say campaign

13:54 Anne Suslak
Matt Adams and Stacey Turner with Radio Verulam's Drive Time Show presenter Danny Smith.

St Albans’ Radio Verulam presenter Danny Smith has opened up about his struggles with mental health as part of the It’s Okay To Say campaign.

Campaigners fight for hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum at public meeting

12:49 Anne Suslak
Watford General Hospital

Campaigners for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum questioned NHS bosses at a series of public meetings in October.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Work progressing on 1,000 home Redbourn development despite rejection from St Albans Local Plan

The land proposed for development.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards