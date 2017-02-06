Advanced search

School from London Colney visit Sainsbury’s as part of Careers Week

19:30 06 February 2017

London Colney Primary School went to Sainsbury's

London Colney Primary School went to Sainsbury's

Archant

Eager schoolchildren thinking about their future went to a Sainsbury’s in London Colney as part of Careers Week.

Pupils of London Colney Primary School learnt about the different job roles in a supermarket, and spoke to employees from a range of departments, including fresh foods and produce.

Deputy store manager, Aydin Gunes, said: “It was great to meet all of the staff and pupils from London Colney Primary School and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to support the children and their education.

“We’ve really enjoyed coming up with different ways to support the school as part of their Careers Week activities and look forward to supporting them in the future.”

Keywords: Sainsbury

More news stories

School from London Colney visit Sainsbury’s as part of Careers Week

19:30 Franki Berry
London Colney Primary School went to Sainsbury's

Eager schoolchildren thinking about their future went to a Sainsbury’s in London Colney as part of Careers Week.

London Colney’s de Havilland Aircraft Museum appoints new curator

18:48 Anne Suslak
Alistair Hodgson.

.

Deaf ballet students lifted by St Albans High School donation

17:00 Fraser Whieldon
Three female ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf receiving a cheque

Ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf are jumping for joy after receiving a cheque for £272 from St Albans High School for Girls.

New woodland path opened by Harpenden Scouts

15:10 Franki Berry
New woodland path linking Crabtree Fields car park with Lea Valley Walk.

Campaigning Scouts have helped open a new woodland footpath next to their Harpenden meeting hut.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Gallery: Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol are coming to new Bunnings Warehouse store in St Albans

Kyran Bracken at the new Bunnings store in St Albans. Photo courtesy Twitter/@KyranBracken

Delayed council report on A414 Longabout black spot fails to commit to improvements

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

St Albans charity coat rack looking for permanent home

A charity coat rack set up by Sharon Minkin. Photo was taken outside Village Barbers, in the Village Arcade. Barbers run by Lerraine Rand.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham
Herts Most Wanted

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Herts Business Awards