School from London Colney visit Sainsbury’s as part of Careers Week

London Colney Primary School went to Sainsbury's Archant

Eager schoolchildren thinking about their future went to a Sainsbury’s in London Colney as part of Careers Week.

Pupils of London Colney Primary School learnt about the different job roles in a supermarket, and spoke to employees from a range of departments, including fresh foods and produce.

Deputy store manager, Aydin Gunes, said: “It was great to meet all of the staff and pupils from London Colney Primary School and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to support the children and their education.

“We’ve really enjoyed coming up with different ways to support the school as part of their Careers Week activities and look forward to supporting them in the future.”