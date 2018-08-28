Advanced search

St Albans primary receives football kit donation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 October 2018

Sauncey Wood pupils in their new Premier League Primary Stars school kit.

Primary school pupils received free Premier League football kits to inspire them onto the sportsfield.

Schooolchildren from Sauncey Wood in Harpenden were awarded 15 Nike shirts, shorts and socks from the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.

Headteacher Steve Lloyd, who applied for the donation, also received downloadable online resources.

Sports coach at Sauncey Wood, Jordan Holmes, said: “Our new kit will play a huge part in uniting the school football teams and give our children the confidence and self-belief to be the best that they can be whilst looking the part.

“It will give them the sense of being part of something special and proud of what they can do and what they will achieve.”

He thanked Premier League Primary Stars and the Football Foundation.

Executive chairman of the Premier League, Richard Scudamore, said he hopes it will “inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field”.

