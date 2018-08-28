New 3G pitch at St Albans school will encourage girls into football

talkSPORT presenter Georgie Bingham and Samuel Ryder Academy headteacher Matt Gauthier officially open the Samuel Ryder Academy's new 3G pitches. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

More girls are expected to participate in football after a 3G pitch was installed at a St Albans school.

TalkSport presenter and Football Foundation Ambassador Georgie Bingham attended the official opening of the new artificial grass pitch at Samuel Ryder Academy in Drakes Drive on Friday, October 12.

The pitch was made possible thanks to a grant from the Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund, enabling the school to replace the existing grass playing field with a full-sized, floodlit pitch.

As well as benefitting pupils, the pitch will also be used by St Albans City Youth FC and Watford FC Community Sports and Education Trust. The formation of 16 girls’ teams will contribute to more than 250 female footballers using the site.

Georgie Bingham said: “Following Europe’s recent victory at the Ryder Cup, it feels a fitting tribute that a school named after the founder of this renowned golf event has their own reason to celebrate with the opening of its wonderful new all-weather pitch.”

