Deaf ballet students lifted by St Albans High School donation

Three female ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf receiving a cheque Archant

Ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf are jumping for joy after receiving a cheque for £272 from St Albans High School for Girls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cheque, raised from the sale of mince pies and mulled wine at a performance of Oklahoma, was handed to Heathland’s Deputy Head, Jason Hazrati by the High School’s acting Head of Drama, Anna Bullen.

The money will go towards a sign language interpreter for the three girls, who currently attend lessons at the Brewer Dance Academy, and a DVD to help them prepare for their upcoming Royal Academy of Dance exams.