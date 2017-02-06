Advanced search

Deaf ballet students lifted by St Albans High School donation

17:00 06 February 2017

Three female ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf receiving a cheque

Three female ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf receiving a cheque

Archant

Ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf are jumping for joy after receiving a cheque for £272 from St Albans High School for Girls.

The cheque, raised from the sale of mince pies and mulled wine at a performance of Oklahoma, was handed to Heathland’s Deputy Head, Jason Hazrati by the High School’s acting Head of Drama, Anna Bullen.

The money will go towards a sign language interpreter for the three girls, who currently attend lessons at the Brewer Dance Academy, and a DVD to help them prepare for their upcoming Royal Academy of Dance exams.

Keywords: St Albans High School for Girls St Albans

More news stories

School from London Colney visit Sainsbury’s as part of Careers Week

19:30 Franki Berry
London Colney Primary School went to Sainsbury's

Eager schoolchildren thinking about their future went to a Sainsbury’s in London Colney as part of Careers Week.

London Colney’s de Havilland Aircraft Museum appoints new curator

18:48 Anne Suslak
Alistair Hodgson.

.

Deaf ballet students lifted by St Albans High School donation

17:00 Fraser Whieldon
Three female ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf receiving a cheque

Ballet dancers from Heathlands School for the Deaf are jumping for joy after receiving a cheque for £272 from St Albans High School for Girls.

New woodland path opened by Harpenden Scouts

15:10 Franki Berry
New woodland path linking Crabtree Fields car park with Lea Valley Walk.

Campaigning Scouts have helped open a new woodland footpath next to their Harpenden meeting hut.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Gallery: Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol are coming to new Bunnings Warehouse store in St Albans

Kyran Bracken at the new Bunnings store in St Albans. Photo courtesy Twitter/@KyranBracken

Delayed council report on A414 Longabout black spot fails to commit to improvements

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

St Albans charity coat rack looking for permanent home

A charity coat rack set up by Sharon Minkin. Photo was taken outside Village Barbers, in the Village Arcade. Barbers run by Lerraine Rand.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham
Herts Most Wanted

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Herts Business Awards