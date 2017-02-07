Climbing high at Harpenden primary school

Sauncey Wood Primary School's new climbing wall. Archant

A new climbing wall has been installed for children to enjoy at a primary school in Harpenden.

The climbing handles and footholds have been installed on an unused wall in the playground of Sauncey Wood Primary School in Pickford Hill.

The Harpenden Trust awarded the school a grant to build the wall. and additional funds were raised by the school’s PTA, The Friends of Sauncey Wood. The wall was officially opened on Wednesday, January 25 by Harpenden Trust committee members Heather Nye and Alan Cox.

Members of staff painted the words ‘Sauncey Wood’ on the wall in graffiti-style writing to brighten it up.

Headteacher Steve Lloyd said: “It is fantastic to see the children grow in confidence using the traversing wall.

“Pupils of all ages love to try and use and improve their climbing skills. We are very grateful to The Harpenden Trust in helping us make this happen.”

The school also has other projects lined up, including refurbishing their library, adding to their chicken coop with a mini farm.