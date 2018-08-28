Advanced search

Bernards Heath schools get patrolled crossing after waiting two years

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 November 2018

Bernards Heath school pupils and parents cross the road with the help of the new patrolled crossing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bernards Heath Junior and Infant and Nursery schools have a patrolled road crossing after waiting two years.

Herts county council produced funds for a patrolled crossing in 2016, but no-one could be found to fill the role.

That was until Becky Kelway stepped in to fill the role in September.

Marshalswick South councillor Helen Campbell said: “I was delighted to see the new patrolled crossing in action and the children using it so responsibly and so proudly.

“I particularly applaud the junior school’s encouragement of independence as children move through the school.

“Children making their way to school by themselves, wherever possible, as they reach Years 4, 5 and 6 is a fantastic way to boost road awareness, independence, self-confidence and fitness.

“These are benefits we all want for our children, and lower car usage would reduce problems that affect health, our streets and local residents.”

