Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans school launches year-long celebration of reading with author visit

PUBLISHED: 09:26 05 October 2018

Author Penny Joelson meeting pupils at Beaumont School library. Picture: Beaumont School

Author Penny Joelson meeting pupils at Beaumont School library. Picture: Beaumont School

Archant

A St Albans school invited an author to speak with pupils about her award-winning book as part of their school-wide reading scheme.

Author Penny Joelson's talk at Beaumont School. Picture: Beaumont SchoolAuthor Penny Joelson's talk at Beaumont School. Picture: Beaumont School

Beaumont School in Oakwood Drive invited author Penny Joelson to talk about her book ‘I Have No Secrets’, which the entire school community is reading and discussing this year.

The book tells the story of Jemma, a girl with cerebral palsy who is unable to speak or move, and who becomes the only person who knows the identity of a murderer. As well as being a thriller, the book deals with issues such as fostering, disability and giving a voice to the disempowered.

Penny’s visit on Thursday, September 20 marked the launch of the ‘Beaumont Reads’ scheme, which encourages pupils, staff and parents to read and respond to a young adult novel during the year. The scheme will be supported by activities, events and competitions linked to the entire curriculum, promoting reading as both a skill and a form of escapism.

After addressing two assemblies Penny spent time in the school library, where she met with nine pupils who won an opportunity to interview her about her book. Each of the nine pupils received a signed copy of the book, and Penny was presented with an ‘I Have No Secrets’ badge which was custom-made by the school.

All pupils and staff who write a review of the book will also receive a badge, and they are invited to share their thoughts through the Beaumont library Twitter page.

Penny will to continue to support the scheme on social media and with a book signing at the school, and also hopes to return to Beaumont in the spring for an event celebrating the end of the scheme.

She said: “I was thrilled when I heard that Beaumont School had chosen ‘I Have No Secrets’ as their whole school read. I had never heard of this concept and think it’s a wonderful idea.

“As a local author from Potters Bar, I was delighted to visit the school to launch the project and I was overwhelmed by the buzz around the book from everyone from pupils, school librarians, teachers and even parents enthusing on Twitter,

“It means so much to me that the book has appeal to adults of all ages and not just teenagers and young adults.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Talented St Albans 10-year-old cast as lead role in West End musical

Yesterday, 18:30 Franki Berry
Jack Meredith. Picture: Top Talent Agency/Caroline, or Change

A talented young actor has been cast as a lead role in a critically acclaimed West End production.

Hemel Hempstead man handed suspended sentence for forcing closure of M25

Yesterday, 16:47 Fraser Whieldon
Queues on the M25 near junction 22 when Dayle Smith forced it to be closed last summer. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

A man has been given a suspended sentence for forcing the M25 to close for five hours, at a cost of over £1.8m.

Rail regulator probe into Govia Thameslink over passenger information

Yesterday, 13:36 JP Asher
A Great Northern train. Picture: Nick Gill

The rail regulator has today opened an investigation into whether Great Northern and Thameslink line operator Govia Thameslink breached requirements to keep passengers properly informed amid the May 2018 timetable rollout.

Liberal Democrats triumph in London Colney Parish Council by-election

Yesterday, 11:23 Fraser Whieldon
Liberal Democrat Tony Lillico, who has won the London Colney Parish Council by-election, with parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper. Picture: St Albans Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats have won the London Colney Parish Council by-election.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Inside the Hertfordshire homes of Sam Faiers, Rosie Marcel, Luisa Zissman and Emma Willis

Accident at A414 Park Street roundabout

An ambulance and police car parked up on the A414 Park Street roundabout. Picture: HCC.

Why were there such long queues at St Albans City this morning?

Queues outside St Albans City station this morning. Picture: Jon Grandin.

Car chase through Harpenden yesterday

Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Police running high-visibility patrols around St Albans following attempted robbery

Police vest
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards