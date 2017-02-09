Advanced search

Armed forces fall in for St Albans primary school assembly

19:30 09 February 2017

Sgt Patrick Slaney shows Garden Fields year 4 pupils the field ambulance used by the army.

Sgt Patrick Slaney shows Garden Fields year 4 pupils the field ambulance used by the army.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Members of the armed forces awarded prizes at a primary school assembly and showed pupils around a battlefield ambulance.

Representatives from HMS St Albans, 254 Medical Regiment and Herts County Council attended the assembly and spoke to pupils at Garden Fields School in St Albans on Monday, January 30.

The assembly was introduced by cllr Teresa Heritage, chair of Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, who spoke about her role. Petty Officer Bethany Burton, from HMS St Albans, told pupils about the ship and presented a plaque to headteacher Andrew Farrugia.

Year 4 pupils Zoe Power and Charlotte Durndall were announced as the winners of the county-wide HMS St Albans art competition, organised by the Armed Forces Covenant Board. The competition was to design a poster sending Christmas messages to an armed forces unit serving away from home during the holidays.

Petty Officer Burton said: “Being away from our families at Christmas can be hard, so to have all of this wonderful art and seasonal greetings was a real boost for everyone on board.”

Kevin Carroll, representing Herts county council’s highways contractor Ringway, which sponsored the competition, announced the winners and presented the girls with trophies. He also presented gift vouchers for the school.

He said: “It was wonderful to see the fantastic artwork that all of the schools produced, and how much the armed forces units appreciated it.

“It is a privilege to help develop links between our local armed forces and the community.”

Finally, pupils had a Q and A session with Capt Jonathan Heffernan and Sgt Patrick Slaney, of 254 Medical Regiment, who showed them the battlefield ambulance and told them about its role.

Deputy headteacher Michelle Cole said: “The girls were beaming with pride and our school community is incredibly proud of their success in the competition.”

Keywords: Herts County Council Herts County St Albans

More news stories

Armed forces fall in for St Albans primary school assembly

19:30 Anne Suslak
Sgt Patrick Slaney shows Garden Fields year 4 pupils the field ambulance used by the army.

Members of the armed forces awarded prizes at a primary school assembly and showed pupils around a battlefield ambulance.

Two hour ambulance wait for 85-year-old couple in St Albans

17:00 Franki Berry
Jean and Jack Smith

An injured elderly man was left shaking and bleeding waiting for two hours in the freezing cold for an ambulance to hospital last month.

St Albans councillors told: Thameslink service means choosing between ‘losing our jobs or our sanity’

16:43 Debbie White
St Albans mum Laura-Jane Bortone speaking about the Thameslink service at a recent committee meeting.

Families are being forced to move from St Albans because the faltering Thameslink service meant choosing between ‘losing jobs or our sanity,’ rail bosses have been told.

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

12:04 Anne Suslak and Franki Berry
H.M. Coroner's Court

An ‘oblivious’ cyclist who died after colliding with a car on a St Albans A-road had a significant amount of cannabis in his blood, an inquest heard last week.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

Most commented stories

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

H.M. Coroner's Court
Herts Most Wanted

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Herts Business Awards