Dog trapped in mud near River Ver in St Albans rescued by firefighters

13:58 29 December 2016

A dog was rescued near historic Sopwell Nunnery in St Albans. Photo courtesy @StAlbansfire

Firefighters went to the aid of a dog stuck in thick mud, after being called to the site of a former Benedictine priory in St Albans.

A spokesman for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that at about 1pm yesterday (Wednesday) the service received an emergency call to Cottonmill Lane, near the Sopwell Nunnery ruins.

He said: “A partially blind lady reported that her dog had fallen into a form of mud slurry, and was stuck.”

Her pet had become bogged down in mud near the River Ver.

The spokesman added: “The dog was cold, but it was rescued and reunited with its owner by 1.30pm.”

It was one of two incidents where firefighters rescued trapped animals yesterday, with a horse saved after falling into a swimming pool in Hertfordshire, prompting the county council to remind residents to keep all animals and pets safe and secure.

