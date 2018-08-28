Attempted burglary interrupted by dog in St Albans

A burglar was disturbed by a dog as he attempted to break into a house in St Albans.

The burglary took place in Garden House Lane between 2.40pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday, November 13, and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

A man attempted to force open a window and climbed onto the roof of the building, but was disturbed by a neighbour’s dog barking. He then went off into the grounds.

The burglar is described as white, wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a rucksack.

A metal bird feeder pole was stolen from the garden.

Det Con Tony Kong, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and may have seen any suspicious activity on the evening of the offence.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact me at tony.kong@herts.pnn.police.uk or through the non-emergency number 101, by quoting reference 41/55797/18.

“You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report”