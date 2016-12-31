Advanced search

Does anybody in St Albans actually want controlled parking?

06:00 25 January 2017

Jennings Road.

Jennings Road.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A parking consultation by the district council has come under fire for moving commuters further away from St Albans City Station.

Comment
Hamilton Road.Hamilton Road.

The consultation affects the roads between Jennings Road and Hatfield Road, which may be turned into a Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ), giving residents priority over parking on their street but restricting non-residents.

Peter Norman, 76, who lives in Brampton Road, said: “The council is not considering the impact on motorists. Going up to London is bad enough on the train and then having to walk further and further out from the station.

“They are not getting to the root cause, and the root cause is the very expensive car parking at the station.

“If you go along Jennings Road at any time before 4pm there are cars which must belong to sixth formers. Where are they going to park?

“I think we should be banging against Govia and Thameslink to make them come to an agreement with the council on parking.”

Mr Norman said there was space on Brampton Road for non-residents to park, without the CPZ being necessary.

Chris White, county councillor for St Albans Central, the area which will be affected by the CPZ, said: “The reason why the consultation’s being done at all is because people are using those streets which are not local to access the station.

“There’s not much the council can do about the station. This has been raised with railway companies in the past.

“There are people who are against it but the best thing that gentleman can do is respond to the consultation.”

Michael Lovelady, the council’s head of legal, democratic and regulatory services,, said: ““We carried out an initial consultation in the area in early 2016 and it was clear that in some roads there was a clear support for a scheme.

“Residents have expressed concern about the difficulty in finding parking in some of the streets within the proposals.

“We note Mr Norman’s feedback which will be taken into account along with other comments before councillors make their decisions.”

People can leave their comments about the potential CPZ at www.stalbans.gov.uk/parking-consultations

Keywords: Chris White St Albans London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Does anybody in St Albans actually want controlled parking?

06:00 Anne Suslak
Jennings Road.

A parking consultation by the district council has come under fire for moving commuters further away from St Albans City Station.

St Albans gym in the spotlight for national TV advert

Yesterday, 15:00 Matt Adams
The Nuffield Health TV advert was filmed in St Albans.

A national TV advert encouraging people to start 2017 by improving their fitness was filmed at a gym in St Albans.

Multi-million-pound bill for tackling spate of diseases and pests affecting Herts’ trees

Yesterday, 12:00 Debbie White
Gall wasp. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Commission/Matteo Maspero

Highly destructive fungal disease and pests are attacking local trees, leaving the county council facing a bill possibly running into millions of pounds.

Man remanded in custody after death of former St Albans resident Nick Medlin

Yesterday, 09:17 Debbie White
Nick Medlin, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2016, was highly regarded as a talented referee in St Albans

A man has denied the manslaughter of a 57-year-old prison officer at Winchester Crown Court.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

Garage site could be transformed into 49 flats in Harpenden

Pan Auto Services.

Return bus fare discount is scrapped unexpectedly in St Albans

Uno bus logo

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards