Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train. Archant

All lines have been reopened between Luton and London St Pancras International after a person was hit by a train.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commuters should expect disruption on the line, which runs through St Albans City, until 5.30pm.

To follow this incident on Twitter, search for #Luton.