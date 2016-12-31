Advanced search

“Disappointingly mixed” review of waste collection in St Albans

12:00 28 January 2017

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading

Alexis Duclos

Street cleanliness and promptness of waste collection have been described as “disappointingly mixed” after being scrutinised by district councillors last week.

Comment

The community, environment and leisure scrutiny committee acknowledged that there had been improvements since Veolia took over the waste contract six months ago.

But leaf collection had been “inadequate”, concerns were raised about the emptying of on-street litter bins and there were reports of missed bin collections.

However, missed collection reports have reduced since the start of the contract, especially from residents in flats.

Recycling has also risen from 53 per cent this time last year to about 60 per cent, on track for the council’s targets of 62 per cent for 2017/18.

There has also been a pilot scheme in Redbourn, with stickers on bins explaining how residents can notify Veolia if they need emptying, and a new street cleaning schedule which will start in February.

Chair of the committee, Cllr Anthony Rowlands, said: “Officers’ report on the first few months of Veolia’s new contract showed that their performance has been disappointingly mixed.

“It is welcome news that the contractor and residents have achieved increases in recycling rates.

“However, it is clear that the contractor has under-performed in a number of ways.”

He said the committee was assured that the problems were being overcome and thanked the local workforce for implementing the contract, but said a “much better performance” should be required of Veolia’s management.

Keith McGurk, regional director for Veolia, said: “The significant increase in the household recycling rate is great news following the major service change that Veolia implemented last year.

“We would like to thank residents for embracing the changes.

“Our team is working hard in the district to ensure the high standards of cleanliness are maintained.

“In partnership with the council, roads susceptible to leaf fall were identified and during the autumn arrangements were made for the regular cleansing of these, in addition to normal street cleansing operations.

“We will be working with the council to review these roads in preparation for next year’s leaf fall clearance.”

Keywords: St Albans District Council Veolia St Albans District

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

“Disappointingly mixed” review of waste collection in St Albans

6 minutes ago Franki Berry
A Veolia waste vehicle unloading

Street cleanliness and promptness of waste collection have been described as “disappointingly mixed” after being scrutinised by district councillors last week.

Inside the CIA’s top secret files: reports on Harpenden’s Rothamsted Research

10:50 Debbie White
Farming in Harpenden in March 1942 - photo courtesy Rothamsted Research.

Spooks from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been keeping a close eye on the world’s oldest agricultural research centre in Harpenden, a Herts Advertiser investigation has revealed.

Home Office cost-cutting results in 250 jobs going from St Albans crime-busting centre

09:53 Debbie White
The Centre for Applied Science and Technology.

The roles of 250 people working in a crime-busting centre in St Albans are to be transferred out of the district in a major blow to local jobs.

Opponents opposed to new Harpenden leisure facilities raise issues of congestion and parking

06:00 Madeleine Burton
Harpenden Public Halls

Residents blighted by current traffic congestion and parking problems in their roads are putting pressure on St Albans council to explain how they will deal with the issue if a new scheme for the centre of Harpenden goes ahead.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Ruthless rate rise prompts fight to save St Albans pubs

Pubs throughout St Albans are banding together to fight the increase

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

Sadie Brinkley Inquest: St Albans teen may not have committed suicide

Sadie Brinkley, 18, with son
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards